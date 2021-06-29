Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay Buys 4,990 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

Shares of CVE opened at C$11.57 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$12.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.34 billion and a PE ratio of -42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.1899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.57.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

