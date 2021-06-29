Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 13,863 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $320,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,117 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,161.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $23,439.15.

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60.

Shares of PCVX opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $973,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 60.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

