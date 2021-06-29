Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,230 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after buying an additional 532,417 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $11,868,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30. Avangrid, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

