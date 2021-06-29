Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 1,071,114 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 251.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071,114 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of Qudian worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 91,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 622,579 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qudian by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Qudian stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 23.71 and a quick ratio of 23.71. The company has a market cap of $642.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. Qudian Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.13.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

