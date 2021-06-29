Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.50 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $284.15 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.61 and a 52 week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of -263.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.49.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

