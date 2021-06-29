9,450 Shares in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.96.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

