Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 4,911 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

