Critical Survey: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) vs. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Service Properties Trust pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Service Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Americold Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.27 billion 1.65 -$311.38 million $1.23 10.31 Americold Realty Trust $1.99 billion 4.96 $24.54 million $1.29 30.26

Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Service Properties Trust. Service Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -45.34% -21.99% -5.27% Americold Realty Trust -0.63% -0.46% -0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Service Properties Trust and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 0 4 0 0 2.00 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.52%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Service Properties Trust.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Service Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.