NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEXT stock opened at $55.96 on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61.

NXGPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

