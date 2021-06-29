Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 388.7% in June

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 388.7% from the May 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $43.38.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Separately, Mizuho lowered Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.