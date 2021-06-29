2,400 Shares in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanger by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hanger by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hanger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hanger by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $387,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

HNGR stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. Hanger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $951.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

