Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $76,000 Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 254.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in HUYA were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

HUYA stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.76.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

