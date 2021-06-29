Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.