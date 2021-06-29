Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Boosted by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $99.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

