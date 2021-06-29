Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,570.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,066.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,438.42. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.