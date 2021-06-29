Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.60 Million Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $60,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

