Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Stamps.com worth $59,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 558.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of STMP opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.