Quilter Plc Has $14.02 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,577 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,764,033 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $396,915,000 after buying an additional 205,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock worth $17,235,477 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

