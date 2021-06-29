Quilter Plc Has $49 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,742 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for 1.5% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $48,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,102.3% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 157,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 36,955 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $71,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.