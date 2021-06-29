Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,287 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned 0.07% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $65,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

