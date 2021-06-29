Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 105.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,757 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.