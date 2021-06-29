Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells $1,135,372.40 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EVC opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $551.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 186,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

