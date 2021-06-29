JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.46 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.29% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THG opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

