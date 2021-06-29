Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 22,567 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $756,220.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $46,501.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 37,588 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,296,786.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 32,518 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,108.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RPTX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

