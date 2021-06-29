51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 51job were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of 51job by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of 51job by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

