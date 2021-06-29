Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $213,000 in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Audacy stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Audacy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

