Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,350,258.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,800,462 shares of company stock valued at $552,061,212. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.42. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $90.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.