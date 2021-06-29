The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 20,000 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80.

On Monday, April 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,564.00.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $637.93. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.38, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after buying an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,354,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after buying an additional 312,085 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,241,000 after buying an additional 104,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $81,850,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $600.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.62.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

