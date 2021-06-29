Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $249,000 Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 248,614 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSG. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,685,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 344,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 160,739 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 636.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 137,464 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 720,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $1,505,251.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,203,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,775,427.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

OSG opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $179.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

