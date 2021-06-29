Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,449,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,124,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,020,000. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.46. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.04 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

