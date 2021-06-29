Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $238,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BERY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

