JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.28 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $4,489,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 57.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $173.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,932.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.22. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.