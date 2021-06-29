JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 15,502 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Surgery Partners worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of SGRY opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.