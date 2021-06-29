JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

BIV stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

