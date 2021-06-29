JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 237,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.20% of JetBlue Airways worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 549.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 85,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

