Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,391 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 184,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,546 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 in the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.