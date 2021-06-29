JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,851 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Delek US worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DK stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.