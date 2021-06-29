JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,959,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after purchasing an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ira M. Birns acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,062.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,897 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

INT stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

