CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce $5.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.92 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

