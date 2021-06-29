Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 1,500 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $374.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.74 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,957,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

