Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham Sells 4,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSTK opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $128.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

