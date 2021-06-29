Head to Head Analysis: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) vs. The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rush Street Interactive and The Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 The Walt Disney 0 4 22 0 2.85

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.83%. The Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $201.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than The Walt Disney.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and The Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A The Walt Disney -7.73% 2.07% 0.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of The Walt Disney shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and The Walt Disney’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million 10.47 $1.08 million ($0.01) -1,331.00 The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.91 -$2.86 billion $2.02 87.41

Rush Street Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Walt Disney. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Walt Disney, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Rush Street Interactive on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services through Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, and Star; direct-to-consumer videos streaming services consisting of Disney+/Disney+Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

