Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) & CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Head-To-Head Review

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and CBTX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 CBTX 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.81%. CBTX has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than CBTX.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CBTX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and CBTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 28.38% 7.69% 1.12% CBTX 19.14% 5.32% 0.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and CBTX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 4.22 $225.77 million $1.20 21.01 CBTX $153.47 million 4.45 $26.36 million $1.06 26.21

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBTX. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBTX has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats CBTX on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services. CBTX, Inc. operates through 35 banking locations, including 19 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

