Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 249.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth $234,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

