Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,300 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avista by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avista by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Avista by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Avista by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after acquiring an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Avista by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

