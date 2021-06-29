Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $412,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

