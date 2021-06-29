Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,492 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $298.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.36.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 280.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

