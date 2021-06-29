Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.