Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,416 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

AMC stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.21.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,819 shares of company stock worth $7,476,683. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

