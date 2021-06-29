Sei Investments Co. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 69.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after acquiring an additional 182,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,936,000 after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $68,665,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $43,980,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BLD opened at $193.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.80. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

